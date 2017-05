A man was arrested in Diss after crashing into three parked vehicles in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened in Uplands Way, shortly after 1am.

A man in his 20s was arrested for being unfit to drive through drink and drugs.

A police spokesperson said the man suffered injuries, which were not thought to be serious or life threatening.

Fire and ambulance services also attended the scene.

The man was detained in custody and the investigation is ongoing.