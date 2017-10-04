Search

Making history as Attleborough Archives opened to store town’s past and present

The opening of the Attleborough Archives. Submitted picture.
It was a day for the history books as the new site of Attleborough Archives was officially opened last month.

Councillor Jeremy Burton opened the new site on September 9 by cutting a ribbon on the purpose-built ramp.

He was assisted by the honorary archivist, Barbara Waters, and Town Crier, Alan Austin, and watched by an enthusiastic crowd.

The new archive will act as a storage of Attleborough’s past and present.