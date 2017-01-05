Mad dash after partner’s waters broke was the final straw for Worlingworth super slimmer

A little more than a year ago, Worlingworth’s Jake Cox was alerted to the imminent arrival of his second child — and that he needed to lose weight.

He was working at agricultural machinery business Tuckwells in Worlingworth when he received the call his partner Zoe’s waters had broken. He decided to run home: “By the time I got there we didn’t just need one ambulance but two!

“That was the final straw. I had to so something about my health, I had to do something about my weight.”

Fast forward a year and Mr Cox is celebrating losing four-and-a-half stone — and hopes more is on the way.

After welcoming second child Alfie into the world, Mr Cox lost two stone at home — but hit a brick wall.

After some convincing from a family friend, he joined the Slimming World Group in Eye in May. He weighed nearly 20 and a half stone.

“I really didn’t want to be the dad who couldn’t run around after their children and sat to the side watching,” he said.

“Being able to run around and have fun to me is a big part of being a dad.

“Another thing that was really worrying me at the age of 21 was I was already taking medication for high blood pressure and I was really aware this could lead onto other medical complications.

“When I walked through the door I wasn’t really sure what to expect but the group was buzzing.

“Hannah the consultant welcomed me into the group and to the plan.”

In his first week he lost nine-and-a-half pounds and in November he was crowned Mr Sleek of his group, recognising his transformation.

And he received a festive boost just before Christmas, having lost four-and-a-half stone.

“Not only am I eating healthy now but I’m living it too,” he added.

“I’m running around after my children and I play lots of football too which is so much easier now.

“Great news as well is that my blood pressure has now dropped and I’m off the medication which has put my mind at rest.

“One thing I have learned since joining Slimming World is when I set my mind to something I really can achieve me goal and Slimming World has given me the inspiration and desire to continuing setting goals throughout life.”

Hannah Balaam, Eye Slimming World Consultant, added they had seen a “transformation” in Mr Cox.

“Jake is a big part of our group and attends every week which really is the key,” she said. Being in a room surrounded by other men and women who want the same as you, it’s that support and motivation as well as a fabulous eating plan that really makes the difference.”

