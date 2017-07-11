Luxury Mercedes roadster stolen from Fritton garage later found crashed in Wattlefield

A luxury Mercedes roadster stolen from a Fritton garage was found crashed in Wattlefield as police appeal for information.

Witnesses are being sought after the burglary, which took place at about 4.45pm on Friday, June 30, when an unknown number of suspects broke into a property in The Common after forcing a patio door.

An untidy search was carried out, where a quantity of jewellery and keys to a pair of cars were stolen.

A garage was then broken into, before a grey Mitsubishi ASX and a Mercedes SKL 250 was stolen.

The Mercedes was later found crashed in Potters Lane in Wattlefield a short time later, just after 5pm.

The Mitsubishi also stopped at the scene of the crash, and male drivers of both cars were seen to enter an Audi, possibly an A6, which had been travelling in a convoy and went off at speed towards Old Buckenham.

The Audi was later found abandoned on Acle Straight on the morning of Saturday, July 1.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed either vehicle being driven in the area.

Witnesses should contact either Det Con Oliver Pailes or Det Con Jim Starling at Norwich CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.