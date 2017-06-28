Lorry and minibus crash closes A11

Emergency services are currently at a collision which has closed both carriageways of the A11 at the Stag roundabout between Thetford and Attleborough.

Police were contacted at around 3.10pm today to reports of a collision involving a lorry and a minibus

Norfolk Police say nobody has been injured but both carriageways remain closed while emergency services are in attendance.

Damage has been caused to the central reservation and the road may be closed for some time.

Diversions have been put in place whilst an investigation is carried out and motorists are being urged to find alternative routes where possible.

Highways England says the A11 is closed in both directions between the B111 and the B1077 near Attleborough. Traffic is not expected to return to normal until 7.30pm.

For traffic updates visit www.trafficengland.com

Witnesses are asked to call Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference 271 of Wednesday June 28.