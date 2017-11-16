Looking good: Corn Hall and Gissing Community Building scoop design awards

Two locations in the Diss Express area have proved they have got what it takes to look good after scooping the top prizes in South Norfolk Council’s Design Awards 2017.

Entries were invited from building owners, clients, architects, landscape architects, designers, contractors, manufacturers, parish councils, amenity societies and member of the public.

The Corn Hall, 10 St Nicholas St, Diss

The Corn Hall in Diss and Gissing Community Building were two of the winners, with The Garden Room in Sea Mere, Hingham, winning in the category for Design for Living.

The event was hosted by Council Chairman, Barry Duffin and the winners were announced by Design and Heritage Champion, Councillor Barry Stone at a ceremony held in Wymondham Abbey, a winner last year.

Diss Corn Hall won the award for Heritage Conservation. The judges said: “The restoration of the Corn Hall deserves high praise as it brings back into sustainable use an historic building of significant local importance.”

The Corn Hall was commended in the Design for Working and Services category.

Gissing Community Building won the award for Design for Working and Services – with judges commenting on its “excellent design, creating a modern” and saying it was a “light and spacious community facility”

Design and Heritage Champion, Councillor Barry Stone, said: “For the past 16 years, these awards have highlighted and championed the exceptional design qualities that enhance our towns and villages and helps retain the district’s special character.

“I am always delighted by the high quality of entries that we receive and there are some wonderful buildings in South Norfolk. It’s fantastic that these awards give us the opportunity to celebrate the local expertise, hard work and vision involved in creating them.

“South Norfolk is a beautiful place to live and through our planning policies, place-making guide and this competition we aim to keep it that way for now and future generations.”