Long Stratton man’s ‘graffilthy art’ in bid to help find missing Corrie

A Long Stratton artist has joined the campaign to help find a missing serviceman in his own unique way.

Corrie McKeague, 23, has not been seen since a night out in Bury St Edmunds on September 24.

Rick Minns, known as Ruddy Muddy has unveiled an image to help find Corrie.

Rick Minns, known as Ruddy Muddy, is the man behind the unusual artwork, who draws designs on dirty vans.

The 42-year-old has used what he calls ‘graffilthy art’ to create an image of Corrie on an unwashed van, and has included contact details for anyone who may have information on his whereabouts.

“Anything that can make a few more people aware — if it’s seen by someone and leads to more information that would be great,” he said.

Corrie’s mother Nicola Urquhart described the image as “amazing” and hoped the “unusual” artwork would help raise awareness of her missing son.

She said: “It really is a fantastic likeness, I really can’t believe he has done that on a back of a van.

“It’s so unusual, I’ve never seen anything like it before. I think it will get people talking.”

Corrie was last seen on CCTV at about 3.25am on September 24 in Brentgovel Street after a night out with colleagues from RAF Honington.

Police from more than one force have checked 1,100 hours of CCTV but failed to find later images of him.

Corrie McKeague with his pug-cross puppy Louell who was left in his room at RAF Honington when he went missing ANL-160710-181117001

It is now thought he may have left the area in a vehicle.

Anyone with information on Corrie’s disappearance should call the Suffolk Police incident room on 01473 782019