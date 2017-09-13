Long Stratton bypass progress to be revealed at council meeting on Friday

Progress made with plans for the long-awaited bypass through Long Stratton is to be discussed by Norfolk County Council on Friday.

Officers from the planning and economic team will report to Norfolk County Council’s environment, development and transport committee on the scheme, which is also linked to proposals to create 1,800 new homes in the area.

The bypass plan is one of three major infrastructure schemes which also include a third river crossing in Great Yarmouth, the Norwich Western Link and a new stretch of road connecting the Northern Distributor Road, which is currently under construction, to the A47 west of Norwich.

The county council has been working with South Norfolk District Council with the aim of jointly developing the Long Stratton bypass proposals with the housing developer, Norfolk Land and Norfolk Home.

According to the council, most of the work to date has been carried out by the developer team, which has indicated it is likely to submit a planning application in November 2017.

The village’s Area Action Plan has stipulated the ‘bypass will be completed before 250 of the new homes are occupied’ and that ‘a substantive element of funding is expected to come from the developer.

Martin Wilby, chairman of the environment, development and transport committee, said: “There are strong cases for each of the three priority infrastructure projects the council has identified and we are determined to keep up momentum on each of them so that we, as a county, can reap the benefits from them at the earliest opportunity.”

The public meeting at the Edwards Room at County Hall, Norwich is at 10 am.