Long Stratton band Perfect Mistakes aims high after EP launch gig in Norwich

Three years ago, guitarist Marcus Krumins, bassist Ollie Randall and drummer Ben Rodwell were GCSE students playing in the Christmas show at Long Stratton High School.

Since then, their band, called Perfect Mistakes, has released three EPs, headlined at major venues in Norwich, gained airplay on Norfolk radio — and the trio are still each just 17 years old.

Now, off the back of what they describe as their “biggest ever” show at The Waterfront Studio last Friday, to launch their latest EP, ‘Rust’, Ben says these next few years are “really critical” for the band’s growth, as they chase their goal of turning their band into their full-time careers.

Ben, who is currently studying towards his A-Levels, told the Diss Express: “The show was a huge success, almost selling out the venue.

“Coming from such a small, rural town, we feel releasing our new music with an almost sold out headline show is a fantastic achievement.

“It’s been really incredible. We have enjoyed every minute of it. We feel we can get quite an energetic crowd.”

Describing their music as a mix of indie and alternative rock, Perfect Mistakes cites influences such as Nirvana and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, as well as elements of older rock bands from the 1970s, including Led Zeppelin.

Each hailing from musical families, the trio have worked to promote themselves through word of mouth, and they have performed at the Norwich Arts Centre and OPEN Norwich.

In the short-term, the band intends to “keep gigging and pulling in the crowds” while they complete their sixth-form studies, and over the long-term, Ben says they ultimately hope to go full-time, record a full-length album and start touring.

“This is definitely our ideal career. At the moment, we have our other commitments, but given the opportunity, we would love to do this more than anything else — as long as we keep at it,” he added.

“The industry is synonymous with luck, but we will keep working hard.”

