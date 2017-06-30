Long-standing trustees step down from Diss Corn Hall Trust

A pair of long-standing trustees have stepped down from the board of The Diss Corn Hall Trust , which was formed to manage an arts centre in the town.

Anthony Brice, a qualified accountant, has provided financial expertise to the trust since 2009, and Richard Vivian, a managing director of an engineering consultancy in the entertainment industry who has been on the board since 2011, have both stepped aside.

Mr Brice said: “I have enjoyed being part of the team that has worked so hard to achieve the regeneration of the Corn Hall.

“The Corn Hall provides a fantastic resource for our community and now that it has reopened a new era begins with a direction set by a substantially new team of trustees.

“I am please to hand over to Philip Hudson who is also a qualified and experienced accountant and has recently been appointed to the trust.”

Mr Vivian played an instrumental role in dealing with the technical matters of running an event space, as well as designing the improved acoustics, sound, lighting and technical infrastructure in the refurbished building.

“The redevelopment of the Corn Hall means the building has even greater appeal and is a marvellous asset for the town,” he said.