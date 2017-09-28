Local success as category winners announced in Pub of the Year competition

Three pubs have reason to raise a glass having been crowned the winners of categories in South Norfolk Council’s pub of the year competition.

Selected pubs from across the South Norfolk area were entered, with the public vote deciding the winner of four categories separated into local population size.

Pubs play a hugely important role in our communities and it’s right that we take this opportunity to thank them for their hard work South Norfolk Council’s deputy leader, Michael Edney

The winners were:

 The Wortwell Bell (population less than 550)

 The Burston Crown (population between 551 and 1,100)

 Netherton House, Long Stratton (population between 1,101 and 5,500).

South Norfolk Council’s deputy leader Michael Edney said: “I would like to congratulate our four winners and all of the pubs who received votes from their customers.

“Pubs play a hugely important role in our communities and it’s right that we take this opportunity to thank them for their hard work.”

The competition is now in its ninth year and the council is still the only local authority in the country to support its licensed businesses in this way.

Steve Kembery, landlord of The Burston Crown, said: “We won last year’s competition and we are really pleased to have won a category this year.”

Mr Kembery said The Burston Crown’s charity work, array of live band performance and fetes made the pub stand out.

Landlord of the Wortwell Bell, Chris Shore, told the Diss Express: “Winning the category and knowing that people have voted for us is really good.

“We set out from the start to make the pub a community resource, where people can meet up after work and socialise – not to push customers through.”

The overall winner will be announced at a ceremony in October. The champion pub will receive £500 to spend on an event for the local community.

For more information, go to south-norfolk.gov.uk/south-norfolk-community-pub-of-the-year.