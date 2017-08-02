Local Plan to help shape future growth in Breckland gets green light

Documents to help shape the future growth and development of Breckland have been approved by the district council.

Once adopted, the Local Plan will set out the policies used to determine planning applications and the location of sites to meet housing, retail and employment requirements until 2036.

Breckland Council claims it will give the authority more control of the location of new housing and will reduce the likelihood for ad-hoc development, by allocating land for housing.

The documents will become subject to a six-week pre-submission publication period, due to run from around the end of this month until the start of October. Views from the public will be sought during this time.

Details of the pre-submission period will be issued this month.