LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Norfolk and Suffolk chooses county councillors

Votes are being tallied across Norfolk and Suffolk today, after residents cast their ballots to decide who will represent them at their respective county councils.
Check back on this page throughout the rest of the day, as the winners of the electoral wards within the Diss Express area, for both Norfolk County Council and Suffolk County Council, are announced.
NORFOLK RESULTS
Attleborough
Rhodri Oliver (Conservative): 1,685 (63%) - ELECTED
Philip Spiby (Labour): 632 (24%)
Christopher Mackinnon (Liberal Democrat): 338 (13%)
TURNOUT: 2,655 (28.37%)
Diss and Roydon
Keith Kiddie (Conservative): 1,484 (54%) - ELECTED
Tracy Scoggins (Liberal Democrat): 792 (29%)
Christopher Davison (Labour): 375 (14%)
Antony Milton (Green): 103 (4%)
TURNOUT: 2,754 (33.59%)
East Depwade
Martin Wilby (Conservative): 1,858 (67%) - ELECTED
James Eddy (Labour): 461 (17%)
Susan Kuzmic (Liberal Democrat): 451 (16%)
TURNOUT: 2,770 (35.78%)
Long Stratton
Alison Thomas (Conservative): 1,832 (64%) - ELECTED
Roger Percival (Liberal Democrat): 555 (20%)
Elana Katz (Labour): 456 (16%)
TURNOUT: 2,843 (36.95%)
West Depwade
Beverley Spratt (Conservative): 2,413 (65%) - ELECTED
Ian Spratt (Liberal Democrat): 705 (19%)
Pamela Reekie (Labour): 575 (16%)
TURNOUT: 3,693 (41.45%)
SUFFOLK RESULTS
To be confirmed