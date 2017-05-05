LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Norfolk and Suffolk chooses county councillors

Votes are being tallied across Norfolk and Suffolk today, after residents cast their ballots to decide who will represent them at their respective county councils.

Check back on this page throughout the rest of the day, as the winners of the electoral wards within the Diss Express area, for both Norfolk County Council and Suffolk County Council, are announced.

NORFOLK RESULTS

Attleborough

Rhodri Oliver (Conservative): 1,685 (63%) - ELECTED

Philip Spiby (Labour): 632 (24%)

Christopher Mackinnon (Liberal Democrat): 338 (13%)

TURNOUT: 2,655 (28.37%)

Diss and Roydon

Keith Kiddie (Conservative): 1,484 (54%) - ELECTED

Tracy Scoggins (Liberal Democrat): 792 (29%)

Christopher Davison (Labour): 375 (14%)

Antony Milton (Green): 103 (4%)

TURNOUT: 2,754 (33.59%)

East Depwade

Martin Wilby (Conservative): 1,858 (67%) - ELECTED

James Eddy (Labour): 461 (17%)

Susan Kuzmic (Liberal Democrat): 451 (16%)

TURNOUT: 2,770 (35.78%)

Long Stratton

Alison Thomas (Conservative): 1,832 (64%) - ELECTED

Roger Percival (Liberal Democrat): 555 (20%)

Elana Katz (Labour): 456 (16%)

TURNOUT: 2,843 (36.95%)

West Depwade

Beverley Spratt (Conservative): 2,413 (65%) - ELECTED

Ian Spratt (Liberal Democrat): 705 (19%)

Pamela Reekie (Labour): 575 (16%)

TURNOUT: 3,693 (41.45%)

SUFFOLK RESULTS

To be confirmed