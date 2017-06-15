Lilian celebrates her 100th birthday at her favourite Diss supermarket

Since her retirement, Lilian Blogg has been a loyal, almost daily visitor to Morrisons in Diss going back decades.

So when it came time to celebrate the big milestone of her 100th birthday on Wednesday, June 7, the supermarket decided it was only fitting to lay on the VIP treatment in honour of her special day.

Mrs Blogg, who moved to the Diss area from Essex when she was in her 50s, was joined by family and friends at the supermarket café to celebrate the occasion, where she was also serenaded by choir singers from Diss Junior School.

She said there was no question why she chose to have her birthday at Morrisons, which she has frequented for more than 20 years.

“I come here for dinner every day and do my shopping. There’s a lot of nice people here and they treat me well,” she said.

“I meet a lot of good friends here. The people are very, very helpful. I just like it.”

During her working life, Mrs Blogg was employed at the Union Cable Company, an industrial business based in Dagenham, and then as an infant school dinner lady.

Carol Coleman, her daughter, said since moving to Norfolk, her mother was so dedicated to visiting Morrisons that she walked there up to the age of 97, and after that, caught a lift from family or a taxi.

“I think that’s what has kept her going, coming into Diss all these years.

“Morrisons did the same last year for her 99th birthday. They have been really good to my mum.”

Mark Ellis, store manager, said he had known Mrs Blogg going back to the supermarket’s previous incarnation as a Safeway.

“Whatever the weather, she always shows up. She shops here every day, so we thought this would be a great opportunity to celebrate,” he said.

“She is lovely, warm and friendly. She always has time for people and is very complimentary about the staff.”