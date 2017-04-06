Life of Bryan - retired Tivetshall farmer releases autobiography for charity

After spending his entire life in agriculture, retired farmer Bryan Chubbock realised a lot of people would have no idea how the trade used to be – so he started writing it down.

Before he knew it, his recollections expanded into an autobiography, titled Life of Bryan (with a Y) – A rural ramble, which chronicles his decades of experiences at Walk Farm in Tivetshall with his wife Eileen.

The proceeds of the book will go to the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association, a charity close to the couple after their eldest son John died from the disease in 1997.

Mr Chubbock, 92, who now lives at Mill Lane in Pulham Market, said he is hopeful his accounts of farming during the mid-20th century will touch people of different generations.

“That’s the only thing I know,” he said. “I was born into it. I was lucky enough to carry on farming after I got married and brought up my children on the farm.

“My grandsons used to ask questions, so I thought, if I write it down, I won’t keep repeating myself and, when I’m gone, they will still be able to read about it.”

Mr Chubbock said there had been many changes since he began farming in the 1940s, recalling that when he and his wife started running Walk Farm, there was no running water, electricity or inside toilets for several years.

In his younger days, the farm bred a lot of livestock, including pigs, cattle and poultry, and work involved a lot of manual labour, but market conditions meant the farm now only produced crops, while technological advances had led to machinery and computers almost taking over.

“It’s changed quite a bit,” he said. “My son is still farming, and he spends nearly as much time in his office filling out forms as he does ploughing the fields.

“For the younger people, they will be amazed at the things we did.”

Copies of the book are available for £8, and Mr Chubbock encouraged anyone interested in purchasing a copy to contact him directly on 01379 676272.