Library dedication a ‘fitting’ finale as Attleborough Academy celebrates 50 years of secondary education

Fifty years of secondary education was marked at Attleborough Academy where more than 200 staff of past and present celebrated at a ‘fitting’ event.

Speeches were given by, or on behalf of, the school’s four headteachers, there was an afternoon tea, and former assistant head Richard Harrowven conducted a fly-past in his aeroplane. The finale to the event was the dedication of the Academy Library, named after the first Head Teacher, Jeffrey Blagg.

We have gone from strength to strength but always shared a common thread of doing what is right for the children Neil McShane, principal, Attleborough Academy

Current principal Neil McShane said: “It’s a real pleasure to be a part of this genuinely caring community. We have had the opportunity to celebrate, admire and give our respect and thanks to all that has gone before. Over the span of leadership of the four headteachers, the school had moved from a secondary modern, to a comprehensive, then a high School and now an academy, part of the TEN Group.

“Along the way we also grew a successful sixth form. We have gone from strength to strength but always shared a common thread of doing what is right for the children. It is fitting that we dedicate our Library to Jeffrey Blagg who had a clear resolve to ensure there would always be a well-stocked school library here.”