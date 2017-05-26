Legacies help hospital give best of care

More than £500,000 left in legacies to West Suffolk Hospital last year has funded a variety of state-of-the-art equipment.

Hospital staff have thanked anyone who has left money to the trust for helping it to provide the best treatment and urge anyone else who is grateful for the care they have received to think of a legacy.

Neil Herbert, moving and handling lead at West Suffolk Hospital with a Raizer chair that helps patients off the floor if they fall, purchased with a legacy

Last year, £529,000 in legacies to the hospital bought: new and updated hoists to support patients in and out of bed, a specialist chair that helps patients off the floor if they fall, an echocardiography machine to identify heart conditions, an electrocardiogram machine used in the event of cardiac emergencies, a bladder scanner and a portable chest drainage system.

Sue Deakin, paediatric orthopaedic surgeon and clinical director for surgery, is particularly thankful for the imminent purchase of a specialist operating table that supports children when they have hip surgery.

She explained: “Our new operating table will help position babies who have severe hip problems better during surgery. The table it will replace is over 30 years old, the new one has added extras such as more adjustability to cater for all sizes of infants. It can even be x-rayed through.

“Thank you to anyone considering us for a legacy, and helping us provide the best possible care.”

Sue Smith, fundraising manager for the hospital’s My WiSH Charity, said: “Legacies bequeathed to our charity in people’s wills make an enormous difference to the patients here.

“Legacies allow your local hospital to offer the very best care and treatment, with the most up-to- date facilities and best medical equipment.”

If you would like more information about legacies or would like to bequeath a legacy to West Suffolk Hospital, contact the My WiSH Charity on 01284 712952 or email: Legacy@wsh.nhs.uk