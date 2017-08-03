Learn to read for free with Norfolk libraries

Norfolk residents who find reading difficult are invited to join a free library project to help up to 750 people become better and more confident readers.

Anyone aged eight and above can become a reader with the Norfolk Reading Pathway, which is run by the county council’s library and information service.

The project uses the Yes We Can Read reading programme with those taking part asked to spare 30 minutes twice a week. Learners get involved in a fun and engaging way with one-to-one tuition using a phonics-based programme which builds their confidence and self-esteem.

The project is running at all Norfolk libraries and aims to get people reading fluently within six months.

Cllr Margaret Dewsbury, chairman of Norfolk County Council’s communities committee, said: “Being able to read opens up opportunities in life and is a valuable skill. Sometimes people feel embarrassed if they struggle with reading, but they shouldn’t. This project is aimed at reducing the stigma and learning to read in a fun and friendly way with the support of mentors.”

Jan Holden, head of Norfolk County Council’s library and information service, said: “This scheme is a fantastic opportunity for our residents to improve their reading skills in an informal and friendly way. Being able to read is an invaluable skill and the project is open to readers of all ages.”

The scheme, which received £98,000 of Arts Council funding earlier this year, has already filled many of its 150 countywide volunteer vacancies. For more details about becoming a reader or a volunteer contact your local library.