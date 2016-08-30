Woman suffers “serious” injuries after falling down stairs in Framlingham

A woman suffered serious leg injuries after falling down some stairs in Framlingham on Monday.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attended the scene, just after 1pm. Anglia One was scrambed, with Drs Karen Ritson and Drew Welch, and critical-care paramedic Simeon Tomlinson on board.

The medics assessed the patient using an ultrasound machine and gave additional pain relief to help with extrication.

The woman was then taken to Ipswich Hospital by the road crew.