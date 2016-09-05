Woman in her 80s rescued from Oakley ditch

A woman in her 80s became stuck in a drainage ditch in Oakley on Saturday.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to Upper Street at 4.04pm, sending four vehicles to the scene.
A spokesperson said the woman had been stuck up to her knees for an hour-and-a-half before contacting emergency services.
She was freed by the water rescue team, who used a mud lance to release her.
The East of England Ambulance Service dispatched a rapid response vehicle and, after helping the patient from the mud, discharged them at the scene with no injuries of note.
