Woman in her 80s dies after crash in Bridgham

A woman in her 80s has died after a crash on the A11 at Bridgham yesterday evening.

It happened at about 6pm at the junction with Bridgham Road, and involved a red Peugeot and a grey BMW.

The woman, who was driving the Peugeot, died in the accident.

Police are now appealing for information.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident, should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Norfolk Constabulary on 101.