Woman hospitalised after two vehicle crash in Oakley

A woman in her 20s was hospitalised after a two car crash in Oakley on Sunday.

The incident happened on the B1118, shortly before 3.30pm.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue service were in attendance, sending three appliances, who helped release one person who was trapped using hydraulic cutting gear.

Suffolk Police were also at the scene, providing traffic management.

The patient was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment, but her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.