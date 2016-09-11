Woman hospitalised after suffering ‘serious medical incident’ in Diss

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was sent to Diss

A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital after suffering a “serious medical incident” in Diss on Friday.

The incident happened at 11.17am, with the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) being dispatched to the scene.

The EAAA medics treated her at the scene and then airlifted her to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

