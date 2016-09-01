Woman hospitalised after crash in Diss

A woman in her 20s has been taken to hospital after a crash in Diss this morning.

The incident happened at about 9.25am and is thought to have involved more than one vehicle.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance were in attendance and treated a driver of a car, the woman in her 20s.

She was given pain relief and flown to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The police and fire service were also at the scene.