Wilby Primary School steps back into Victorian times

Schools have changed in clear ways since Victorian times — and the pupils of Wilby experienced this first-hand last Thurday when they stepped into the shoes of their ancestors.

Staff and children in all three of Wilby Primary School’s Key Stages dressed in authentic clothing and participated in 19th Century-era school activities, as part of their topic on life in Victorian Britain.

They engaged in drill and assembly, learned maths by rote, recited poetry, took part in copy-writing and nature study, and played a variety of Victorian playground games.

Roisin Wiseman, interim headteacher, said: “Days like this really bring history alive.

“Providing children with experiences like this encourages them to use their imaginations, to become engaged and excited about learning.

“The learning they acquire through these type of events is the type they won’t forget.”

The Victorian day follows their trips to Gressenhall Farm and the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket.

One pupil, Ava Wilkinson, said: “It was an extraordinary experience because it taught me more about Victorian life than any book could.”