Wheelie bin fires in Forncett St Peter being treated as arson

Police are treating wheelie bin fires in Forncett St Peter late last night as arson.

The incident happened in Tabernacle Lane. Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service received a call alerting them to the blaze at 11.32pm.

One appliance from Long Stratton attended, arriving at the scene at 11.46pm. The incident was under control by 11.49pm.

The crew used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Norfolk Police believe the fire was deliberately started. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact them on 101.