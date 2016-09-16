WEYBREAD MURDERS: New date set for start of double murder trial

The trial of the man accused of killing Weybread couple Peter and Sylvia Stuart is to start almost a month later than originally expected.

A High Court judge will preside over the trial of Ali Qazimaj, which is now due to commence on Tuesday, February 7.

The new date emerged today at Ipswich Crown Court during a hearing to deal with legal issues with Qazimaj, who was following the proceedings through an interpreter.

Qazimaj, also known as also known as Marco Costa and Vidal or Vital Dapi, has been accused of the murders of Peter Stuart, 75, and his wife Sylvia, 69, of Mill Lane, Weybread, near Diss, on July 22.

Last month, after Qazimaj refused to leave his cell at HMP Belmarsh in south east London, not guilty pleas were formally entered on his behalf by Judge John Devaux.

A further preliminary hearing ahead of the trial is due to take place at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, December 2.