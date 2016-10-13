Warning after spate of cat thefts in West Suffolk

Police have warned owners of commercial vehicles and 4x4s to guard against catalytic converter theft after as series of them across West Suffolk, including Eriswell, Lakenheath, Bury St Edmunds, Red Lodge and Haverhill.

Commercial vehicles and four-wheel drives are particularly at risk because the higher ground clearance allows easier access for the criminals who target ‘cats’, which contain precious metals, including platinum, palladium and rhodium as the exhaust-cleaning catalyst.

Suffolk Police advise owners to garage the car whenever possible or park in well-lit, busy areas.

If you operate a small fleet, consider obstructing access to vehicles with high ground clearance, by parking lower vehicles close by.

Police ask people to look out for people working under vehicles.

A spokesman added: “If the vehicle is high risk, consider marking the metal shell of the converter with a unique mark, so that if it is removed by thieves it will be easier to trace back to your vehicle. Various marking methods are commercially available.”

If you have any information that may assist police, call 101.