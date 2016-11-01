Wanted man with links to Waveney area of Suffolk arrested

Police news

Police news

0
Have your say

A wanted man who had links to the Waveney area of Suffolk has been arrested.

Kerron Turner, 25, was wanted after failing to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on October 5, in relation to an offence of theft.

He was arrested by officers in Great Yarmouth earlier today and is currently in police custody.

Back to the top of the page