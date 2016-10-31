Wanted man has links to Waveney area

Norfolk Police is appealing for help in tracing a 25-year-old man who is wanted after failing to appear in court.

Kerron Turner was due before Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ on October 5 in relation to an offence of theft, but he did not show.

Kerron Turner. ANL-161031-100751001

Officers are continuing enquiries to locate him but are now appealing to the public for their assistance.

Turner is described as white, about 5ft 6in tall, with tattoos on his neck and one on his left cheek which reads ‘Mob’.

His last known address was in Great Yarmouth, but he has links to the Waveney area of Suffolk.

Any sightings of Turner should be reported to police immediately on 999 and members of the public are advised not to approach him. Anyone with other information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.