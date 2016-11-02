Volunteers and Suffolk airmen join together in clean-up ahead of Eye Remembrance event

Serving aiirmen from the airbases in Suffolk lead by Staff Sergeant Scott Weeks , as before, assisted by two local volunteers prepare the new Memorial Park in Progress Way in Eye for the upcoming Remembrance Celebrations on 13th November at 4pm. ANL-160211-103034001

Volunteers and serving Suffolk airmen have been giving one of the newest war memorials in the Diss Express area a clean-up ahead of its first Remembrance service.

A memorial at Progress Way, Eye Airfield, remembering the American airmen of the 490th Bombardment Group during the Second World War, was dedicated at a ceremony earlier this year.

It will stage a ceremony of Remembrance at 4pm on Sunday, November 13.

