VIDEO: Queen’s visit to Newmarket: The view from the High Street

Newmarket High Street was a sea of red, white and blue as thousands of people turned out to greet the Queen on her short journey to the Racing Heritage Centre.

On a perfect autumn day, some had waited two hours to catch a glimpse of Her Majesty who smiled and waved as her limousine made its way down the street which was lined three or four deep from The Avenue junction to the Clock Tower with flag-waving crowds.

Businesses, schools and other groups lined the streets for the Queen's visit to Newmarket

People of all ages and many different nationalities had come from far and wide to cheer and wave. Some were seeing the Queen for the first time, while others were old hands at royal visits.

Among them were 92 year-old Doris Havers, from Newmarket, who remembered being in The Mall with her parents 64 years ago when the Queen made the sad journey home from Africa to London after learning of the death of her father King George VI.

Staff from High Street shops and businesses joined the crowds and there were groups from Godolphin, Racing Welfare and Newmarket Day Centre as well as Army, Air Force and Navy Cadets who stood smartly to attention as the queen passed by.

Both St Louis and Ditton Lodge Primary Schools turned out in force with all their pupils - a total of 505 youngsters - on parade, and groups from Laureate Academy, Kennett, Exning, Kettlefields and Cheveley Primary Schools also waiting excitedly for the royal guest to arrive.

