Overheated brake pads are believed to be the cause of a vehicle fire in Wattisfield this afternoon.

The incident happened in Hinderclay Road, just after 4pm.

One fire crew from Elmswell attended the blaze, and had the fire under control by 4.33pm.

The crew are currently at the scene. The road is not thought to be blocked, and no one was reported to have been hurt in the incident.