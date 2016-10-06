Van fire battled on A11 at Larling for more than an hour

Fire crews from Norfolk battled a van fire for more than an hour in Larling this morning.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue received a call at 5.27am alerting them to a blaze on the A11.

Three fire crews attended, arriving at the scene at 5.51am.

The crews wore breathing apparatus and extinguished the fire using hose reel jets.

A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for hotspots.

The incident was deemed under control by 6.57am.

There were no reported injuries.