UPDATED: More than 30 pigs perish in Bedingfield farm blaze

More than 30 pigs are said to have died as a result of a huge two-building fire at a Bedingfield farm yesterday.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to a hay barn blaze in Hall Road at 11.23am, which apparently spread to a neighbouring building were the pigs were housed.

A spokesperson for the fire service said it is believed between 30 and 40 animals perished or had to be euthanised due to their injuries. The RSPCA has also been informed of the incident.

Fire vehicles from Diss (two), Princes Street, Bury St Edmunds, Harleston, Woodbridge (two), Debenham, Needham Market, Stowmarket, Leiston and Eye were dispatched to the scene, with the first engine on the scene within 20 minutes.

The incident was reportedly under control by 1.30pm. The blaze is thought to have been ignited by an unintentional spark caused by farming equipment.