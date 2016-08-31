UPDATED: Man hospitalised after falling 70ft down embankment in Framlingham

A man has been hospitalised after falling 70 feet down a steep embankment and into a moat at Framlingham Castle.

The incident happened in Church Street. The fire service received a call at about 2.20pm.

A man, believed to be in his 60s, had suffered a suspected fractured shoulder, facial injury and back injury.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to Ipswich Hospital for further treatment in a stable condition.

Three fire crews, from Framlingham, Debenham and Princes Street, were also in attendance.