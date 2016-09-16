UPDATED: Lightning stops trains through East Anglia until 6pm

A lightning strike on signalling systems at Brandon has blocked all the rail lines between Cambridge and Norwich with disruption until at least 6pm

Greater Anglia trains says services are delayed by up to an hour or have been cancelled. It initially thought this would be until about 3pm but has extended the delay period until 6pm.

It recommends travelling on Great Northern train services between Cambridge and Ely where you are advised to change for a rail replacement bus service between Ely and Thetford and a train shuttle service between Thetford and Norwich in both directions.

Those at Norwich may travel on Greater Anglia services to Ipswich and change at Ipswich for Ely.

If your journey has been delayed by 30 minutes or more, you may be entitled to compensation for a portion of your fare. Visit www.abelliogreateranglia.co.uk

