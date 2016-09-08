UPDATED: Large barn fire containing livestock in Bedingfield under control

A large barn containing straw and livestock which was on fire in Bedingfield earlier today is now under control.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to Hall Road at 11.23am. The blaze involved a barn, 50m by 20m in size.

The first engines were on the scene within 20 minutes.

Fire vehicles from Diss (two), Princes Street, Bury St Edmunds, Harleston, Woodbridge (two), Debenham, Needham Market, Stowmarket, Leiston and Eye were dispatched to the scene.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the incident was under control by 1.30pm.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA confirmed they have been called by the fire service, but it is not known if any of the animals were hurt.

An ambulance was not required and no one is thought to have been injured in the incident.