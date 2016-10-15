TV chef Delia Smith helps search for missing Corrie

The search for missing airman Corrie McKeague has today been supported by Norwich City Football Club.

It’s now more than three weeks since the 23-year-old was last seen while on a night out in Bury St Edmunds.

Corrie McKeague missing posters on shop windows ANL-161110-161314009

This afternoon, the Canaries’ joint majority shareholder Delia Smith gave her backing to the awareness campaign by posing with a poster urging people to come forward with information, ahead of her team’s Championship win over Rotherham United.

Corrie, who is stationed at RAF Honington, was last seen at around 3.20am on September 24 in the Brentgovel Street area of Bury St Edmunds, following a night out.

Further searches took place this weekend around the A1101 and people are being asked to check outbuildings in the Bury St Edmunds, Barton Mills and Honington areas.

Detectives also want to hear from anyone who was in the area where Corrie was last seen who has not yet come forward.

Anyone with information about Corrie’s whereabouts should contact the Suffolk Police incident room on 01473 782019

You can download a PDF of the police Corrie appeal poster to print and display here.