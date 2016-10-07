Turning up the heat at ‘vital’ hub for Aslacton and Great Moulton

Zoe Taylor, Chair of Coronation Hall Committee with Steve Botson, Managing Director of Great Yarmouth Heating at completion of the heating system. ANL-160710-145816001

Zoe Taylor, Chair of Coronation Hall Committee with Steve Botson, Managing Director of Great Yarmouth Heating at completion of the heating system. ANL-160710-145816001

0
Have your say

A “vital hub” for two Norfolk villages has received a significant boost ahead of the incoming winter months.

Component:1.7619280.1475851006, , ,$mergedBody

Back to the top of the page