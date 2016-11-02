Trust grant boosts fund to buy breast cancer test machine for West Suffolk Hospital

A £7,000 grant from the St Edmunds Trust has pushed West Suffolk Hospital’s My WiSH charity over halfway in its campaign to raise £25,000 for a machine for treating breast cancer patients.

The Bury St Edmunds based trust makes grants to West Suffolk charities an supported the Love Your Nodes campaign to buy a SentiMag machine, which uses microscopic magnetic beads to help surgeons find the patient’s first lymph node more efficiently than the currently used dye trace.

Sue Smith, fundraising manager for My WiSH, said: “When a patient is diagnosed with breast cancer the surgeon often needs to remove the first lymph node to see if the cancer has spread.

“Although the dye will continue to be used, the SentiMag is perfect to ensure the correct node is removed for analysis.

“With St Edmunds Trust’s amazing support we can start enhancing the care to our breast cancer patients much sooner than we anticipated.”

St Edmunds Trust welcomes applications from registered charities involved in the health and social care sector in West Suffolk. For details visit www.stedmundstrust.co.uk