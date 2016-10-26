Tributes paid to “loving and caring” woman who died in Bridgham crash

Tributes have been paid to a “loving and caring” Cringleford woman who died in a crash on the A11 at Bridgham last week.

Hazel Jocelyne Hawes, 80, was involved in the car accident on Thursday evening at the junction with Bridgham Road.

A statement on behalf of her family said: “Hazel was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother.

“She will be remembered by the many she tutored from her Cringleford home. She taught many different subjects including maths and English and helped many children through GCSE or entrance exams.

“She sadly passed away aged 80 on Thursday 20th October. We miss her terribly.”