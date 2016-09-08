TRAVEL NEWS: Cancellations on the Norwich to London line

The Norwich to London line which serves part of the Diss Express area has been blighted by cancellations today.

The 12pm Norwich to London Liverpool Street service, due at 1.55pm, was cancelled due to an earlier train fault, while the 2.30pm London Liverpool Street train to Norwich, due 4.27pm, has also been cancelled.

The 12.30pm Norwich to London Liverpool Street train has been cancelled, due to a shortage of train crew.

Check your journey ahead of travelling by visiting www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia