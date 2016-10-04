Tractor fire in Stonham Aspal

A pair of fire crews were called to tackle a tractor blaze in Stonham Aspal on Saturday night.

The incident happened on a farm in The Street. Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service received a call alerting them to the blaze at 8.34pm.

Firefighters from Debenham and Stowmarket arrived to find the vehicle well alight, and used two hose reels and breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze.

It was deemed under control by 9.05.

No one was reported to have been hurt in the incident.