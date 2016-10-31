Three hospitalised after car crash in Brome

Three people were taken to hospital after a car accident in Brome on Friday evening.

The incident happened on the A140, close to the Stuston turn off, at about 5.15pm.

It involved two vehicles.

Fire crews from Norfolk and Suffolk were dispatched, as well as a community first responder, rapid response vehicle, and three ambulances.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) said: “After treatment from crews at the scene for suspected neck and back injuries, all three were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further assessment and care.

“Thankfully, their injuries weren’t thought to be life-threatening and we wish them all the very best for a swift recovery.”