Thousands take posters to display for missing Corrie as the search continues

Printers have been helping boost the numbers of Corrie McKeague appeal posters after 5,000 paid for by a hotel were distributed in 24 hours.

The posters were designed by the police who are still seeking people who saw the 23-year-old RAF Honington airman on the night of September 23/24. He has not been seen since he was last spotted on CCTV at 3.20am on September 24.

Suffolk Police's Corrie McKeague poster ANL-160710-105523001

Cheryl Hickman, director of The Bull Inn at Barton Mills has had four printing companies offer to print 16,000 more posters for free after her first batch went so quickly.

Cheryl said: “Because his phone’s last ping was at Barton Mills and The Bull is at Fiveways Roundabout we know his phone came here even if Corrie didn’t. As a business, we felt we wanted to do something.

“Some people have come in to get two for their car and some people are taking 500. When people come in for dinner, they’re taking posters.”

They have posted them to as far as Salisbury and Wales.

“I’m not surprised that so many people want to help find him, but it’s taken the awareness to the next level.

“Because we’re a hotel we get people from all over the country and wherever they come from, they’re talking about it.

Premier Printers in Bury St Edmunds did 5,000 posters early this week and is printing another 5,000 for the weekend.

Director Spencer Robinson said: “I can’t charge for things like that. If I can help in any way I can I’m happy to.

“When I was younger I went round the town – I’ve slept out – but I always got home in the end.”

Posters were also donated by Riverside Print, Mildenhall, and Kingfisher Press, Bury, who did 5,000 each, and Kall-Kwik in Bury, who printed 1,000.

Cheryl is looking for distribution points in other towns and asks anyone who can help to email reception@bullinn-bartomills.com

Police have searched the area around Barton Mills for Corrie’s missing Nokia phone,

If you even think you saw Corrie on September 23 or 24, call the police incident room on 01473 782019.

You can report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

You can download a PDF of the police Corrie appeal poster to print and display here.