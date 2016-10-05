Thornham Walks group bids for cash boost from Tesco community scheme

A well-used 12-mile public walking paths in north Suffolk has launched its bid for a significant financial boost, ahead of a supermarket scheme’s second round of funding.

The Friends of Thornham Walks, a partnership that manages the route in the Thornham Estate, are seeking a grant from Tesco and Groundwork’s Bags of Help initiative, which awards either £12,000, £10,000 or £8,000 to environmental and greenspace projects, funded by the chain’s 5p levy on carrier bags.

Thornham Walks was one of those projects shortlisted following the initial application process, and it will be one of the options for shoppers to choose when voting opens at the end of the month, with the highest voted project securing the top grant.

Nikki Young, a regular user of Thornham Walks, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, praised the route for its wheelchair accessibility.

She said: “Thornham paved walkways are simply the best way of getting out and about in a wheelchair, accessing nature, wildlife and reallygood ice creams.

“The dog never has to leave me at home no matter what the weather.”

Tesco customers will be able to cast their vote for the second round of the scheme at their local store, between Monday, October 31 and Sunday, November 13.

Lindsey Crompton, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “We are already seeing some great results from groups transforming their environmental and greenspace areas.

“We are delighted to open the voting for round two. There are fantastic projects on the shortlists and we can’t wait to see them come to life.”