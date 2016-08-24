Thelnetham Mill among those open on bumper weekend of events

Heritage lovers will be treated to a weekend of events as mills from across East Anglia area open their doors to the public next month.

The event, organised by The East Anglian Mills Society (TEAMS), will this year take place across Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11, and will coincide with the Heritage Open Weekend.

A spokesperson for TEAMS said: “Every year hundreds of windmills and watermills that wouldn’t normally be open to the public swing their doors open and let people have a rare look inside their historical buildings. As you can imagine, this attracts attention from mill enthusiasts from around the world as well as people who like old buildings and people who have an interest in their local heritage.

“East Anglia has a rich milling heritage and we are very lucky to have a large number of mills still standing.

“We hope that many heritage lovers will be out and about and will be able to see these mills open to the public.”

Thelnetham Mill will be among those that are open, from 11am-4pm on both days, with the last admission for a mill tour at 3pm.

For more information on the mill, visit www.thelnethamwindmill.org.uk

And for more on TEAMS, see www.teamsmills.org