The purr-fect job for animal lovers? East Harling’s Feline Care Cat Rescue are recruiting

An East Harling animal charity is offering the purr-fect opportunity for cat lovers after advertising for two full-time positions.

Feline Care Cat Rescue, which provides fresh starts for hundreds of homeless and neglected animals, is recruiting two full-time cattery assistants to help maintain a happy life for the furry friends in their care.

Olive, one of Feline Cat Care Rescue's residents. ANL-160930-142543001

The charity relies ‘heavily’ on volunteers. But a spokesperson said more permanent, trained staff are now needed to cope with an “ever increasing” demand for help. The new cattery assistants will be involved in feeding and medicating cats, cleaning throughout the cattery, coordinating and training the 40 or so volunteers who help at the sanctuary, admitting cats and arranging adoptions and making routine vet trips.

Sanctuary manager Molly Farrar said: “We are inviting anyone with a genuine passion for cats to apply as we wouldn’t want the right person to miss out due to a lack of formal animal care qualifications.

“We’re excited to be making such big changes and to start our search for the right candidates to work alongside our fantastically dedicated team of volunteers.

“But we have to warn candidates that the work is both physically and emotionally challenging. Working with cats on a daily basis may be a dream come true, but it’s not just kitten cuddles and fluffing up beds – although there’s definitely plenty of that as well!

“Our successful candidates will have their work cut out, but they will certainly get their reward in the many happy and appreciative purrs they help to create.”

For more information, and to apply, email info@felinecare.org.uk or contact the team through www.facebook.com/felinecarecatrescue