Teenager suffers serious injuries after bike and van collision in Forncett St Peter

A teenage boy was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Forncett St Peter yesterday.
The incident happened in Common Road at about 5.10pm.
An ambulance crew, rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer and the East Anglian Air Ambulance attended the scene.
They treated a teenage boy who had suffered serious injuries. He was airlifted to hospital for further treatment.
